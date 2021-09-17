WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Director Sells $59,041.36 in Stock

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Director Frank Salerno sold 10,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $59,041.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of WETF opened at $5.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day moving average is $6.35. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $7.38. The firm has a market cap of $864.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.22 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. WisdomTree Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WETF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WETF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 12,862 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 104,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 12,127 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 32,979 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,233,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,457,000 after buying an additional 1,397,235 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,916,000 after buying an additional 18,846 shares during the period. 70.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

