Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Venus Concept’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Venus Concept posted earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venus Concept will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.36). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Venus Concept.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $25.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 million. Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 74.67% and a negative net margin of 32.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Venus Concept from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.15.

Shares of Venus Concept stock opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $123.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Venus Concept has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $3.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.31.

In other Venus Concept news, major shareholder Sedco Capital Cayman Ltd sold 50,000 shares of Venus Concept stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $162,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 198,265 shares of company stock worth $636,948 in the last quarter. 44.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VERO. Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Venus Concept in the first quarter worth about $3,525,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Venus Concept by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,011,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 32,915 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Venus Concept by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 927,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 14,869 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Venus Concept by 3.2% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 924,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 28,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Venus Concept by 5,787.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 906,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 891,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

