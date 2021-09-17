First Mercantile Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NGVT. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Ingevity by 2,103.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 366,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,700,000 after acquiring an additional 350,098 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 7,213.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 339,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,609,000 after buying an additional 334,708 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the first quarter worth $18,080,000. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 48.4% during the first quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 676,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,114,000 after buying an additional 220,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 7.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,288,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,750,000 after buying an additional 151,679 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NGVT stock opened at $72.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.44. Ingevity Co. has a twelve month low of $47.11 and a twelve month high of $89.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 2.21.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.34. Ingevity had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 37.34%. The company had revenue of $358.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NGVT. TheStreet raised shares of Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

