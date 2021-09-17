First Mercantile Trust Co. Buys New Stake in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth $4,638,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth $10,951,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth $653,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter worth $1,690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Momentive Global news, CAO Dharti Patel sold 1,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $32,619.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 12,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $262,195.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,932 shares of company stock worth $1,120,369. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. Momentive Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $28.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.43 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 29.87% and a negative net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.43 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MNTV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

