First Mercantile Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its stake in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FMBI. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 4,302.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,357,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,928 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,858,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,204 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,150,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,026,000 after acquiring an additional 837,908 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,879,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,829,000 after acquiring an additional 212,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $4,487,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Midwest Bancorp stock opened at $17.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $24.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.25.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $190.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FMBI. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.40 to $22.67 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

First Midwest Bancorp Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

