Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,626 Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Genpact by 449.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 71.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genpact during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Genpact during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $100,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $250,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

G opened at $49.97 on Friday. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $33.91 and a twelve month high of $52.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.41.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $988.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.21 million. As a group, analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

G has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

