Centaurus Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Corsair Gaming were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming during the first quarter valued at $67,000. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Corsair Gaming from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of Corsair Gaming stock opened at $29.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.59 and its 200 day moving average is $31.40. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $51.37.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Corsair Gaming news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $247,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $247,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

