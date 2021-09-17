First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 10,331 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,331 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GPK. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 222.9% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,946,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,582,000 after buying an additional 2,724,109 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 41.6% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,775,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,274,000 after buying an additional 2,579,886 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the first quarter worth about $44,322,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the first quarter worth about $32,548,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 136.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,970,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,949,000 after buying an additional 1,715,728 shares during the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $19.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.29. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 16.04%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.