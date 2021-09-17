First Mercantile Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 1,448 Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 30,888 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 2.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 893,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,465,000 after purchasing an additional 56,395 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 7.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 16.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 13,701 shares during the period.

NYSE ADC opened at $71.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 43.93 and a beta of 0.31. Agree Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 32.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 80.50%.

ADC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.41.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

