Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Short Interest Update

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, a decline of 49.5% from the August 15th total of 89,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 34.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIRDF opened at $7.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average is $7.37. Bird Construction has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $8.23.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BIRDF. National Bank Financial raised shares of Bird Construction from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.90.

Bird Construction, Inc is an investment holding company with interest in construction services. The firm through its subsidiaries carries on business as a general contractor with offices in St. John’s, Wabush, Halifax, Saint John, Montreal, Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver. It focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, mining, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry.

