Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Short Interest Update

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 57.0% from the August 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Shares of Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund stock opened at $10.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.02. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $12.18.

Get Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund alerts:

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants. As of January 1, 2021, the company's franchise system consisted of 387 restaurants in Canada. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.