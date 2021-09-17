Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Analysts expect that Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.45. Astec Industries posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Astec Industries.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $55.94 on Tuesday. Astec Industries has a 52 week low of $48.28 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.83 and its 200-day moving average is $66.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 18.49%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 190.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 174,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,108,000 after buying an additional 114,390 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the first quarter valued at about $14,784,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Astec Industries by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Astec Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Astec Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $458,000. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

