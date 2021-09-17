984 Shares in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,009,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,005,000 after purchasing an additional 73,767 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,604,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,500,000 after purchasing an additional 12,962 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,344,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,851,000 after purchasing an additional 106,960 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,282,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,783,000 after purchasing an additional 533,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 942,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DEO. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.12.

NYSE DEO opened at $191.66 on Friday. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $127.12 and a fifty-two week high of $202.35. The stock has a market cap of $122.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.74 and a 200-day moving average of $185.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $2.4803 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Diageo’s payout ratio is 75.54%.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

