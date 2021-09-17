O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $413,000 Stock Position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 246.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMCX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in AMC Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 5.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,544,000 after buying an additional 22,683 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 177.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 155,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,248,000 after buying an additional 99,242 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 23.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 43.0% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,196,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,790,000 after buying an additional 660,337 shares during the period. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

AMCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AMC Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $47.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.85. AMC Networks Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.16 and a 1 year high of $83.63.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $771.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.12 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 64.53% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.