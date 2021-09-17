Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 91,134 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Retail Properties of America by 7.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,078,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,747,000 after purchasing an additional 289,498 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Retail Properties of America by 6.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,498,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,666,000 after acquiring an additional 198,020 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Retail Properties of America by 1.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,322,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,037,000 after acquiring an additional 35,399 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Retail Properties of America by 342.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,111,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Retail Properties of America by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,496,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,686,000 after acquiring an additional 9,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

RPAI stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $13.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.33 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.89.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 4.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.