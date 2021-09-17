55,663 Shares in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 55,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth $152,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $421,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC bought a new position in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CGAU shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Centerra Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.07.

NYSE CGAU opened at $7.22 on Friday. Centerra Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a PE ratio of -5.47.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $202.26 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.0556 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.19%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.