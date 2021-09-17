Centaurus Financial Inc. Cuts Position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in SkyWest in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 10,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 4.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on SkyWest from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of SKYW opened at $45.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 2.05. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.44 and a 52-week high of $61.15.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $656.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.50 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

