Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $198,000 Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 9.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,595 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 26.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,544,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735,614 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 26.2% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,326,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,411,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,361 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,957,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,593,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,008 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 765.0% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,508,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $178,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,893 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 300.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $177,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,561 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $1,440,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,390 shares of company stock valued at $14,140,470 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective (up from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.18.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $130.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.87. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.94 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The company has a market capitalization of $175.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

