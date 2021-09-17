Aigen Investment Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 59.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,540 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 37.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,430,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,903,000 after buying an additional 1,763,464 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 79.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 319,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 142,096 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,817,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,144,000 after purchasing an additional 857,430 shares in the last quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,237,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 246,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKD stock opened at $6.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day moving average of $7.05. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $8.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.80.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 47.14%. The company had revenue of $723.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.69 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BKD shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays raised Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

