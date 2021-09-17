Aviva PLC Decreases Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $5,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 40.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,126,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $296,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,782 shares during the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 153.2% in the first quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $38,571,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 54.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,293,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DSAM Partners London Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $20,657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Chazen bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.14.

Shares of OXY opened at $27.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.96. The firm has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.60, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 26.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.76) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.02%.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

