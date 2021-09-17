Aviva PLC Sells 1,421 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $4,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 737.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GDDY shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler cut GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.92.

NYSE GDDY opened at $73.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.42. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.66 and a fifty-two week high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.26 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 5.43% and a negative return on equity of 277.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.06) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $264,296.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,843,976.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

