Aviva PLC Sells 846 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,501 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $4,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 21,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 80,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,438,000 after buying an additional 19,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $57.70 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $27.55 and a 52-week high of $60.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.24.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

