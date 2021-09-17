Aviva PLC Sells 16,411 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 21.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,411 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $5,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INCY. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 852.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 525.0% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.29.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $75.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 49.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $70.97 and a 12 month high of $101.47.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. Incyte had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $705.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $384,482.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $29,763.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,493 shares of company stock valued at $2,735,797. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

