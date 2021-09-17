O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,228 Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Heidrick & Struggles International as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSII. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the first quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,233,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,068,000 after acquiring an additional 295,712 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSII opened at $43.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.23 and a beta of 0.86. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a one year low of $19.03 and a one year high of $46.90.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $259.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.86 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 21.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, insider Sarah Payne sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 4,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $210,549.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,422 shares of company stock valued at $954,505 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HSII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

