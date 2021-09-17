O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 296 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,745,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,434,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,536,000 after acquiring an additional 426,446 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,633,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,108,000 after buying an additional 314,928 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in HealthEquity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,623,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,197,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,396,000 after buying an additional 301,030 shares during the period.

HQY has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, September 9th. SVB Leerink raised shares of HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.40.

In related news, Director Ian Sacks sold 10,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total value of $764,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 149,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,447,187.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,635 shares of company stock worth $3,121,958. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $61.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6,183.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.37. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.82 and a 1 year high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.99 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

