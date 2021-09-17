O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,898 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Core-Mark were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Core-Mark in the second quarter worth about $75,097,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 20.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 86,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 14,884 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 3.7% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 45.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 47.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 34,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CORE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Core-Mark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Core-Mark stock opened at $45.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $47.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 0.39.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.05). Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Co, Inc engages in distribution and marketing of consumer goods. It offers products, marketing programs, and technology solutions. It operates through United States, and Canada, and Corporate geographical segments. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

