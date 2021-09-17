BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 14,906 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,906 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 106.9% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,472,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,353,000 after buying an additional 1,794,632 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 156.3% during the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 91,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 55,996 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.3% during the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 62.5% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.6% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 34,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $16.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a current ratio of 18.81. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.86.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HST shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Capital One Financial upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.61.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

