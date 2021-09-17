BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Loews were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of L. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in shares of Loews by 375.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Loews during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Loews during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Loews during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Loews by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L opened at $53.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.64. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $32.75 and a 52-week high of $59.39.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th.

L has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $509,262.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $31,202.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,765 over the last three months. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Loews

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

