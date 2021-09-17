O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 62,261 Shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) by 257.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,480 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 62,261 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Orion Group worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group during the first quarter worth $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group during the second quarter worth $79,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group during the first quarter worth $84,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Orion Group during the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 67.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares during the period. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

ORN stock opened at $5.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $166.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $6.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.72.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $145.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.95 million. Orion Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 8.41%. Research analysts expect that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

