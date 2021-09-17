BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTN. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 6.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 6.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 10.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $301.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $302.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.61. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.72 and a 52 week high of $338.50. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.48 and a beta of 1.31.

MTN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.42.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

