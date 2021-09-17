Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Stock Position Cut by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,103 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $24,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BXP. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 102.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Boston Properties by 159.9% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 167.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

BXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.71.

BXP opened at $111.17 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $124.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $713.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 62.32%.

In related news, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,860.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $5,091,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

