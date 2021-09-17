State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 249,602 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,363 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $23,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,984 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth $7,971,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 32.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,140 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 7,441 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at $5,489,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 56.5% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,286 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FANG. Scotiabank upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $80.07 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $102.53. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 59.21%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

