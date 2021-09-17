Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 306.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 705,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 531,743 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Plug Power worth $24,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 480.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 368,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,490,000 after purchasing an additional 304,830 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 4.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 231,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,303,000 after buying an additional 9,579 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Plug Power by 19.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 196,912 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after buying an additional 32,286 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Plug Power by 273.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 36,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Plug Power news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $162,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PLUG shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.54 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plug Power has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.43.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $24.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.04. Plug Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 19.78 and a quick ratio of 18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 1.37.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

