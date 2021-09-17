State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,016 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $22,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,060,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,663,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,746 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,218,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,037,000 after acquiring an additional 308,851 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,062,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,259,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,149,593,000 after acquiring an additional 166,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $108,116.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,641. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVY opened at $221.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.08. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $115.77 and a 1-year high of $228.88.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.73.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

