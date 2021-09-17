Atria Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 8,150 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1,388.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.55.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $66,184.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,283,592 shares in the company, valued at $126,985,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 508,477 shares of company stock worth $40,210,412. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX stock opened at $135.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $92.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.09. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $135.75.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.8475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

