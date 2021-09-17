Atria Investments LLC Sells 1,103 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Atria Investments LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 21,289.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,361,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,924,000 after purchasing an additional 10,313,342 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3,498.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,190,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,425 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 251.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,268,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,686,000 after purchasing an additional 907,708 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,839,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,055,000 after buying an additional 738,620 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,154,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,010,000 after buying an additional 722,054 shares during the period.

ACWI stock opened at $103.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.95. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $105.41.

