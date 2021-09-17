Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Position Boosted by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Allegion during the first quarter valued at about $131,548,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 118.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 789,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $99,208,000 after buying an additional 427,496 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 15.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,263,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $284,359,000 after buying an additional 297,424 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Allegion by 1,852.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 247,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,092,000 after buying an additional 234,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Allegion by 3.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,411,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $578,364,000 after buying an additional 185,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Barclays set a $138.67 price target on shares of Allegion and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.45.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $141.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.94. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $94.01 and a 52 week high of $148.70. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Allegion had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.18%.

In other Allegion news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $395,978.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,405 shares in the company, valued at $20,405,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,523 shares of company stock worth $1,193,078. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

