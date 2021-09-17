Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for SFL in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.12. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. DNB Markets raised shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.17.

Shares of SFL stock opened at $8.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.91. SFL has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $9.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.08.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The shipping company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $116.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.69 million. SFL had a positive return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 21.52%. SFL’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SFL by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,108,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,733,000 after buying an additional 228,448 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SFL by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,240,832 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,093,000 after purchasing an additional 128,004 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SFL during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,380,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SFL by 206.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,337,357 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,231,000 after purchasing an additional 901,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SFL by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,010,000 after purchasing an additional 217,489 shares in the last quarter. 30.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is 68.18%.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

