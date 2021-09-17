Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Receives $66.86 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.86.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Doximity from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company.

In related news, insider Joseph B. Kleine sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $15,154,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin Spain purchased 775,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,150,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 4,512,609 shares of company stock valued at $122,292,798 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOCS. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Doximity during the second quarter valued at approximately $318,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Doximity during the second quarter valued at approximately $524,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Doximity during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Doximity during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,505,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Doximity during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 13.04% of the company’s stock.

DOCS stock opened at $95.48 on Tuesday. Doximity has a one year low of $41.17 and a one year high of $107.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.51.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $72.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Doximity will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

