Analysts Anticipate Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Orthofix Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.22. Orthofix Medical posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 45.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Orthofix Medical.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $121.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.35 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 6.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ OFIX opened at $40.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.43 and a beta of 1.13. Orthofix Medical has a 52-week low of $28.32 and a 52-week high of $48.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Orthofix Medical by 57.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 834 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Orthofix Medical by 2.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,536 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Orthofix Medical by 0.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Orthofix Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Orthofix Medical by 0.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,542 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

