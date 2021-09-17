PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) EVP Sells $109,074.00 in Stock

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 2,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $109,074.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of PRAA opened at $40.45 on Friday. PRA Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $45.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.66.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.46. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $285.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.24 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRAA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the 1st quarter valued at $9,792,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of PRA Group by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,773,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,213,000 after buying an additional 259,766 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in shares of PRA Group by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,196,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,345,000 after buying an additional 237,196 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of PRA Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,256,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,281,000 after buying an additional 230,614 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of PRA Group by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,074,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,872,000 after buying an additional 221,333 shares during the period.

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

