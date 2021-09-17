Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Insider Sells $95,057.00 in Stock

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $95,057.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

VCYT stock opened at $46.81 on Friday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.82 and a 1 year high of $86.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.35 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.28.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $55.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.73 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 40.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 227.3% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 34.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

