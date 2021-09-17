HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.57 Million Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 5.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,568 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 727 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AWI. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,750,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $247,809,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,253,000 after purchasing an additional 26,014 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,613,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,387,000 after purchasing an additional 139,986 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 356.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,034,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,157,000 after acquiring an additional 807,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,010,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,032,000 after acquiring an additional 143,721 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $1,249,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.56.

AWI opened at $99.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.15. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $113.83.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.23 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 23.14%.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

