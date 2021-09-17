The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Holdings Cut by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,895 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 2,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

NYSE BNS opened at $61.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.58. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $40.15 and a 52-week high of $68.02.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.7095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.68%.

BNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.06.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.