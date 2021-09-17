Insider Buying: Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Acquires 13,915 Shares of Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 13,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,391,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Dustin A. Moskovitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 30th, Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 160,000 shares of Asana stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.34 per share, for a total transaction of $10,134,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 160,000 shares of Asana stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.96 per share, for a total transaction of $9,433,600.00.

NYSE ASAN opened at $117.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.67 billion and a PE ratio of -65.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Asana, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $119.99.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Asana had a negative return on equity of 288.11% and a negative net margin of 89.91%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.26 million. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.79.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Asana during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,002,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the second quarter valued at about $1,077,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the first quarter valued at about $1,476,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 133.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 11,681 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 51.7% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,044,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,310 shares during the period. 33.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

