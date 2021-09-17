WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Hits New 52-Week High at $31.41

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.41 and last traded at $31.15, with a volume of 122361 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.16.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WSC shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.38.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.20 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 5.03%. Analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 17,900,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $496,725,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Robertson sold 2,100,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $58,275,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,928,301 shares of company stock worth $1,285,231,166 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 15.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 270,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,543,000 after purchasing an additional 36,383 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 112.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,799,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,152,000 after purchasing an additional 953,996 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter worth $366,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter worth $23,841,000. Finally, Dendur Capital LP boosted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 2,024,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,430,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

