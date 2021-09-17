PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Stock Price Down 5.4%

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) shares dropped 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.91 and last traded at $25.97. Approximately 12,401 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 401,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.44.

PETQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on PetIQ from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.74. The firm has a market cap of $740.15 million, a PE ratio of -9.28, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.20.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $271.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.61 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $165,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,153,042.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PETQ. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PetIQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of PetIQ in the first quarter worth $75,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of PetIQ by 28.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in PetIQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in PetIQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000.

About PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ)

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

