Swiss National Bank Invests $6.03 Million in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 312,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,033,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FSR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 1st quarter worth about $48,770,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 1st quarter worth about $41,812,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 1st quarter worth about $28,517,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Fisker by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,408,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 1st quarter worth about $12,242,000. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FSR stock opened at $12.61 on Friday. Fisker Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $31.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.53 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.93.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Fisker Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

FSR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded Fisker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on Fisker from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fisker from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fisker in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

