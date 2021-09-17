Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Trims Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 95.9% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.15.

AIG stock opened at $54.35 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $55.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.56 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 5.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.79%.

American International Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

