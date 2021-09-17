Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,981 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 209.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,341,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,106,000 after acquiring an additional 9,031,544 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at $327,957,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at $264,248,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 265.4% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,965,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,712 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,989,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MS opened at $102.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $186.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $45.86 and a 1 year high of $105.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.05.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MS. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.74.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

